UP: 8 dead, 2 injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun

Lucknow, Oct 26: Around 8 people were killed and two were injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun city in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

"At around 4.00 pm, there was an explosion in a licensed firecracker factory in Rasulpur village under Civil Lines police station," Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar said. "Seven persons died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Three injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is serious," he said.

The intensity of the blast was so strong that people sitting in an adjacent cycle shop and some passersby were injured in the incident, the SSP said. "Two passersby were among those killed," he said.

The district administration had pressed excavators and fire brigades into service for rescue work. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance of the explosion and directed the district magistrate of Badaun to take all necessary steps to provide relief to the injured.

''It was an accident. Guidelines were already issued to district administration to take precautions till Diwali. Rescue works underway. Report have been sought from admn & action will be taken if negligence is found,'' he said.

On Oct 11, Massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa. The factory was located in Proddatur city.

The fire could be seen from mile away, with crackers lighting the night sky from the location. Police and fire fighters reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Diwali is around the corner and so is the season of firecrackers. Firecrackers in India have been associated with culture, tradition and celebration since ages and the worst part is that most of the times, it is the parents who encourage their kids to light firecrackers.