UP: 50-year-old woman suffers Nirbhaya like torture, gangraped, rod inserted in private parts and ribs broken

Lucknow, Jan 06: In a case reminiscent of the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi, the 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and two others on Sunday when she had gone to a temple. The three suspects have been booked and two of them arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Mewali village on Sunday evening in Ughaiti police station area of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the locals of the village, around 12 am, Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal escaped, leaving the woman bleeding. She later died in the night. It was also revealed that earlier, the accused had taken the victim to Chandausi for treatment in their car.

Family members of the victim have alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Ravendra Pratap Singh, did not reach the spot even after the complaint. The body was sent for a postmortem on Monday afternoon, 18 hours after the incident.

According the postmortem report, the woman had received fatal injuries in her private parts. The woman's rib and leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. Severe bleeding was also reported.

The Budaun incident comes months after a Dalit woman from Hathras was allegedly raped by four men on September 14 and died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.