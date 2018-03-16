UP: Over 40 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Over 40 students have been admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah due to food poisoning after consuming mid-day meal. The students are of Etah's Kasturba Gandhi School, said reports.

Last year in August, Around fifteen children fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. In the same month, nearly 220 children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal of "poori" and "sabzi" served at four primary schools in Pahla development block of Sitapur district.

In April last year, Sixty students of a primary school at Chenga in Assam's Barpeta district fell ill after eating their mid-day meal.

Students falling ill after consuming mid-day meal keeps making headlines on a fairly routine basis, but children at a government school in Faridabad, Haryana, were in for a shock when they found a small snake their food in May 2017.

