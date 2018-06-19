UP: 35 rescued as fire breaks out in Charbagh's SSJ International hotel

Around 35 people were rescued and 5 were sent to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in SSJ International hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh area in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The hotel has been evacuated and the rescue workers are conducting search operation on the first floor to ensure no guests or staff is trapped inside the building, the police said.

According to police,''Search operation on the first floor is underway. 5 people have been taken to hospital for treatment. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained.''

