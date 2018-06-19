English

UP: 5 killed, 35 rescued as fire breaks out in Charbagh's SSJ International hotel

    Around 5 people have been killed and 35 people were rescued after a fire broke out in SSJ International hotel in Lucknow's Charbagh area in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

    UP: Fire breaks out in Charbaghs SSJ International hotel

    Speaking on the incident, S Pandey, IG Lucknow said,''5 people have died & more than 50 people were rescued from the building. Cause of fire still to be ascertained. If we find any lapse on hotel's part during our investigation, we will take strict action against the people concerned.''

    The hotel has been evacuated and the rescue workers are conducting search operation on the first floor to ensure no guests or staff is trapped inside the building, the police said.

    According to police,''Search operation on the first floor is underway. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained.'' Firefighters said the blaze appears to have started from the basement.

    A preliminary inquiry indicates that a short circuit may have caused the fire, and although the facade of the hotel has been badly damaged, the rooms were not affected.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased and Rs 50000 to grievously injured due to fire at Lucknow's Charbagh. 

