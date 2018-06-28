UP: 16 year old girl raped

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, following which he was arrested, police said.

He picked the girl from her house and took to his place, where the crime was committed, they said.

The youth also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter, Station House Officer Virendra Singh Kasna said, adding that she was raped at gun point.

The youth has been booked for rape on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, he said.

