English
  • Sports

UP: 16 year old girl raped

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, following which he was arrested, police said.

    UP: 16 year old girl raped

    He picked the girl from her house and took to his place, where the crime was committed, they said.

    The youth also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter, Station House Officer Virendra Singh Kasna said, adding that she was raped at gun point.

    The youth has been booked for rape on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, he said.

    Read more about:

    rape girl uttar pradesh arrested police

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 7:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue