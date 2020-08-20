UP: 16 injured as Bihar-bound bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 20: As many as 16 people got injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Those injured were shifted to PGI Saifai for treatment. While 14 have been discharged after being given first aid, 16 people are admitted to the PGI.

"16 injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," said Etawah SSP Akash Tomar.

No casualties were reported in the accident so far.

"The bus apparently lost balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway," Tomar said.