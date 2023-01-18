Uorfi Javed seeks security, Maharashtra women's panel asks Mumbai Police to look into it

Mumbai, Jan 18: Hindi TV personality Uorfi Javed, known for her unconventional costumes has stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home and demanded security, an official informed on Tuesday.

Following Urfi Javed complaint, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into it.

In her written complaint to MSCW, the television actress and social media influence alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during a media interaction.

Javed and her lawyer met MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar last week and filed a complaint against Wagh for 'threatening and criminal intimidation'.

"I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain," the message from Uorfi Javed's lawyer read.

"Requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of CrPC, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media ) today have mailed a complaint to Woman Commission and now about 12.30 I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the message further read.

In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said. "The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed's demand for security," the official said.

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh.

On January 4, the BJP leader took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and slammed Uorfi Javed for her dressing sense and asked if the women's commission would do anything to it or not.

Earlier, the BJP leader had lodged a complaint against actor for roaming on the streets by displaying her body. "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude," Chitra Wagh wrote in her complaint letter. "If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the complaint letter read.

Slamming Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra for filing complaint against her body in public, Javed said,"I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!."

She then questioned whether these politicians do not have "no real thing to do" and called the lawyers and politicians as "dumb". "There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on person to person. Unless my private parts are seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got against human trafficking and sex trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance Bars and prostitution which again exist everywhere in Mumbai (sic)," the former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant said.

