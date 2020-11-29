Amid border row with China, Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh

New Delhi, Nov 29: India strongly reacted to Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) reference to Kashmir saying it had no locus standi in matters strictly internal to the country.

"We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM session in Niamey, Republic of Niger, held on November 27-28, 2020," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

"We have always maintained that OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India, including that of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," the statement said.

"It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future," the statement added.

The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC in its meeting on November 27-29 at Niamey in Niger had made a reference to India over its policies on Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC is a grouping of Muslim majority nations.