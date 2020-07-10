  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Untenable, exaggerated, says India on China’s Galwan Valley claim

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: India has rejected China's claim on the Galwan Valley as exaggerated and untenable.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    A statement that was released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the talks between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and China's foreign minister, Wang Yi did not make a subtle reference to Beijing's claim of sovereignty on the Galwan Valley.

    Untenable, exaggerated, says India on China’s Galwan Valley claim

    Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has noted some inaccurate and uninformed comments about the process of disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies. He spelt out the position of the government that China's claim on the Galwan valley were exaggerated and untenable and that the LAC must be strictly respected and observed as it was the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas.

    As tensions de-escalate at Galwan Valley, focus now moves to Gogra, Pangong Tso

    He also recalled New Delhi's position that neither side should take any unilateral action to alter the Line of Actual Control. We remain convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, he also said. India is strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he also added.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue