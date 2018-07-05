  • search

Unsecured bank loans up by four-times in FY 15-18 says report

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, July 5: Banks' unsecured loan book has grown four times the bank credit during the past three years, helped by a rise in discretionary spending, technology-driven disbursements and lower interest rates, says a report.

    Unsecured bank loans up by four-times in FY 15-18 says report

    Unsecured loans are the loans where individual exposures are smaller and more distributed and given without any collaterals but banks get higher margins. Typically personal loan, education loans and credit card spends fall under this category of loans.

    "Between fiscals 2015 and 2018, unsecured credit - comprising personal, small and medium enterprise (SME), and credit card loans - clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent, or almost four times growth in bank credit," Crisil said in a report today.

    As of March 2018, outstanding unsecured loans stood at around Rs 5 trillion, accounting for 26 per cent of retail lending, compared to 21 per cent three years ago.

    Growth in unsecured loans is on account of a surge in discretionary spending, increased availability of customer data, faster disbursements driven by technology, and lower interest rates in some segments.

    The report said financiers are expected to focus more on this segment due to attractive yields.

    Return on assets are 2.5-3 per cent for personal and SME loans, and 3-4 per cent for credit cards, compared to under 2 per cent for home loans and new passenger vehicle loans, it said, adding rising competition has led to lower rates in some segments such as personal loans.

    In unsecured SME loans, rates have remained sticky, but average tenure and commissions paid to direct selling agents have increased, it said.

    Read more about:

    banks report loans

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 5:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue