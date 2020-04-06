UNSC set to hold closed door informal discussions on COVID-19 this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed door informal consultation on COVID-19 this week. This comes after 10 non-permanent members led by Dominican Republic forced the UN Secretary General to hold a discussion on the pandemic.

This development comes after China demitted the Presidency of the UN Security Council last week. It may be recalled that Estonia had attempted to have a discussion on the pandemic, but was blocked by China, Russia and South Africa. It was argued that this was not a peace and security issue and hence could not be part of the UNSC's mandate.

On Friday, UNSC President Dominican Republic demanded for the informal consultation arguing coronavirus impacts peace and security. The demand was backed by Indonesia, Germany, Vietnam, Belgium, Estonia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger, Tunisia and South Africa.

The date for the informal consultations will be fixed after the UN Secretary General addresses the UNSC through video conference. During the address an update on the status of the pandemic and also the steps taken to fight the virus would be given.

The outcome of the discussion is still not clear as Russia would back China. The US on the other hand is yet to take a call. US President Donald Trump has off late gone soft on China after Beijing supplied 1,000 ventilators for New York. France and the United Kingdom are likely to favour an outcome during the informal discussions.