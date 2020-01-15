UNSC likely to hold session on Kashmir situation tonight

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: United Nations Security Council is set to hold a closed-door meeting on Kashmir in New York tonight after China pushes for it.

For long India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bi-lateral one and after the abrogation of Article 370 the issue is internal.

On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and has also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Reacting to India's decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.