    Section 144 imposed in WB's Bhatpara as clash grips claiming 1 life & injuring 3

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, June 20: One person was shot dead and three others were seriously injured in Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as clashes broke out between two groups on Thursday, a police officer said. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in the place.

    The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, he said.

    Unrest grips WBs Bhatpara again, 1 killed & 3 injured in the conflict

    According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday.

    A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.

    Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since May 19, when bypoll was held in the Assembly constituency.

    Read more about:

    west bengal north 24 parganas rapid action force bypoll assembly constituency

