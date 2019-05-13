Unprecedented first: CJI to preside over vacation Bench

New Delhi, May 13: In a first, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will preside over a vacation Bench in the Supreme Court. Justice Gogoi would preside over the Bench between May 25 and 30.

This is a new development as the CJI normally does not preside over a vacation Bench. Justice Gogoi will be on the Bench along with Justice M R Shah for six days in the last week of May.

Between May 13 and May 20, Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna will president over the vacation Bench, while from May 21 to May 24, it would be Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah.

Between May 31 and June 2, Justice Shah and Justice L Nageshwara Rao would preside over the Bench. Between June 3 and June 5 it would be Justices Indira Banerjee and Justice Shah. The Bench between June 6 and June 13 would be presided over by Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi.