  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unprecedented first: CJI to preside over vacation Bench

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: In a first, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will preside over a vacation Bench in the Supreme Court. Justice Gogoi would preside over the Bench between May 25 and 30.

    This is a new development as the CJI normally does not preside over a vacation Bench. Justice Gogoi will be on the Bench along with Justice M R Shah for six days in the last week of May.

    Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi
    Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi

    Between May 13 and May 20, Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna will president over the vacation Bench, while from May 21 to May 24, it would be Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah.

    Attorney Gen asked for special panel to probe harassment charge against CJI

    Between May 31 and June 2, Justice Shah and Justice L Nageshwara Rao would preside over the Bench. Between June 3 and June 5 it would be Justices Indira Banerjee and Justice Shah. The Bench between June 6 and June 13 would be presided over by Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    chief justice of india ranjan gogoi supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 5:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue