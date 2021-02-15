Unprecedented attack on democracy says Kejriwal on Disha Ravi’s arrest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has termed the arrest of Disha Ravi as an unprecedented attack on democracy. She was arrested by the police in connection with the toolkit case.

"Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Disha Ravi, who claims to be a climate activist arrested on charges of sharing a toolkit on the social media related to the farmers' protest was allegedly a key conspirator in the curation and distribution of the document.

Toolkit case: After Disha Ravi's arrest, Delhi Police looks for activist Nikita Jacob

The police alleged that she collaborated with pro-Khalsitani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation to to "spread disaffection against Indian state" and also shared the document with Thunberg.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the doc. In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg", said the police in a statement.

Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a 'Toolkit Document' found on a social media platform that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26Jan violence. The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India, the police also said.

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi first to be arrested, more to come say Delhi Police

Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims, the police also said.