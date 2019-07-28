Unnao rape survivor injured in truck accident; lawyer, key witness dead

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 28: In a new twist to the Unnao gangrape case, in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused, the survivor suffered a major accident when a car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. The victim was accompanied by her aunt and lawyer Mahendra Singh, both of whom died in the accident.

    Unnao woman victim who accused BJP MLA of rape hit by truck; lawyer, key witness dead

    The woman and the mother has been rushed to Lucknow Trauma Centre. The woman was on her way to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

    On their way to Rae Bareli they met the deadly accident and the situation took a turn for the worst.

    [ Why did BJP choose Yogi Adityanath for UP top job: Amit Shah explains ]

    The incident comes nearly two weeks after the Allahabad High Court on July 18 rejected the bail plea of accused Shashi Singh, an accomplice of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, saying that the survivor has named her in the recorded statement.

    BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is accused of raping her. He along with his brother Atul Singh is in jail since 2018.

    Read more about:

