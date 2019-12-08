  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao rape victim's family agrees for last rites after assurance from administration

    By
    |

    Unnao, Dec 08: The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Sunday agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials.

    Meshram told reporters the family members will be provided security, and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

    Unnao rape victims family agrees for last rites after assurance from administration

    The relatives of the aggrieved family have reached the native village of the victim and the body of the rape victim will be buried amidst heavy deployment of police and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

    Yogi govt announces ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh, govt house for Unnao rape victim's family

    Leaders of the Samajwadi Party are present in the village, and after the last rites, they will participate in a condolence programme at the district headquarters. The sister of the deceased rape victim had earlier said her family will not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in her village and assures of strict action against the accused.

    The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath.

    More UNNAO News

    Read more about:

    unnao unnao rape case uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue