Unnao Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP, condition critical with 90% burns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 05: A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said.

The incident happened after the rape accused and his friends took the 20-year-old woman, was walking to the nearby railway station, outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

The victim was walking to the nearby railway station under when the group accosted her and took her to a field outside the village and poured petrol on her. By the time police reached the spot, they found her in a severely burnt condition while the accused men had fled by then. She was raped by the five men in March while police could manage to arrest only three of them and two others were still on the run.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area.

Unnao case survivor set on fire by 2 of the 3 accused, suffering from 60-70% burns|OneIndia News

Unnao rape survivor's car crash: No murder charge on MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said.

The woman has named five persons and two of them have been arrested, the police said. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.