  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP, condition critical with 90% burns

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 05: A rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said.

    The incident happened after the rape accused and his friends took the 20-year-old woman, was walking to the nearby railway station, outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

    Unnao Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP, condition critical with 90% burns
    Representational Image

    The victim was walking to the nearby railway station under when the group accosted her and took her to a field outside the village and poured petrol on her. By the time police reached the spot, they found her in a severely burnt condition while the accused men had fled by then. She was raped by the five men in March while police could manage to arrest only three of them and two others were still on the run.

    The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area.

      Unnao case survivor set on fire by 2 of the 3 accused, suffering from 60-70% burns|OneIndia News

      Unnao rape survivor's car crash: No murder charge on MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

      The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow and is in a critical condition, the police said.

      The woman has named five persons and two of them have been arrested, the police said. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused had later been granted bail, the police said.

      More UTTAR PRADESH News

      Read more about:

      uttar pradesh accused crime against women unnao rape case

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue