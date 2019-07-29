Unnao rape victim's accident: Mamata demands high-level probe, says ‘there is fascist rule'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Kolkata, July 29: Terming the accident of Unnao rape victim as "extremely unfortunate", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP government at the Centre for failing to ensure the safety of the rape survivor.

Banerjee demanded a high-level probe into the accident involving the victim.

Banerjee also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the incident. On Sunday, a car in which the 19-year-old woman, who has levelled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their advocate were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

While both the aunts died, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries. Speaking on Monday, Banerjee said the incident was "extremely unfortunate" and should be probed to bring out the truth.

"Everyday they (BJP) defame Bengal but does the (central) government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao? Two relatives of the victim died and she is in serious condition. There should be a high-level probe. The prime minister should look into it," she said.

Claiming that the CBI works at the Centre's directive, the Trinamool Congress supremo questioned why the central agency's help was not sought to probe the accident.

"They (BJP) are using CBI against everybody then what is stopping them from asking the CBI to probe the incident," she asked.

[FIR against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar a day after victim's road accident]

The mother of the rape survivor has termed the accident a conspiracy to wipe out her family. Attacking the BJP-ruled governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre for not doing enough to protect the survivor, Banerjee, a severe critic of the saffron party, said, "There is fascist rule in the country.

Everyday incidents of lynching are taking place. The prime minister should look after the country." She alleged that incidents of mob lynching and murder were on the rise in Uttar Pradesh but the BJP government there is "too busy highlighting incidents of violence in West Bengal".

Banerjee also condemned the lynching of the retired Army captain, who was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Saturday night.