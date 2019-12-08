Unnao rape victim's last rites to be performed today as family refuses to cremate body

Lucknow, Dec 08: The last rites of the rape victim who died of burn injuries in a Delhi hospital will be performed in her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday. Heavy police arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

The brother of the victim along with other relatives reached the village with the body after 9.00pm on Saturday.

The family had said that they would not cremate the body, and instead opted for burial.

The brother of the Unnao rape victim said his sister will get justice when all those accused of brutalising her will go to the place "where she has gone".

"She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

He said the persons involved in the incident should be killed either by encounter or by hanging, adding that they do not have any right to live.

"We will go to Bihar from here. She has already been burnt by the accused persons and now we will burry her," he said.

Meanwhile, sister of Unnao rape victim said,''We demand that Yogi sir should visit us and give an immediate decision. I also demand that I should be given a government job.''

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the court case filed by her. The postmortem of the Unnao rape victim showed that she died of extensive burn injuries, a senior doctor at the Safdarjung hospital told PTI.

The doctor said,"According to the postmortem report the victim died of extensive burn injuries." "There was no indication of the presence of any foreign body, poisoning or suffocation on the body of the woman during postmortem conducted this morning," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya handed a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as an ex-gratia compensation to the father of the Unnao rape victim, who was allegedly burnt to death by five men, including the two accused of raping her.

Maurya handed over the cheque to the victim's father during his visit to his village in Unnao along with Cabinet colleague Kamal Rani Varun. The two ministers met the family members and while condoling their daughter's death, assured them of all possible helps in future.

An official statement quoted Maurya as saying that "the family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana."

"Apart from this, whatever assistance is needed in future, it will be made available to the family from time to time. The state government is very serious and sensitive towards the unfortunate incident," he added. He said directions have been issued to secure stringent punishment to the accused persons.

"The intention of the government is that injustice should not be done with anyone," Maurya said, adding the guilty in the incident will not be spared.