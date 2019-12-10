  • search
    Unnao rape: Victim's family demands justice, objects in cementing her grave

    Unnao, Dec 10: The bereaved family members of the 23-year-old rape victim of Unnao who died after she was set ablaze by the accused who raped have objected to the district administration cementing the grave of the 23-year-old. The family said that they won't allow to do this untill justice is served to their daughter.

    The bereaved family of the victim removed all the bricks that the district authority had set around the grave in her village.

    Unnao rape victims family objects to admin cementing her grave, demands justice first

    Protest by her family and the other locals of the area have forced the police to stop their work in the area, said Vikas Pandey, SHO of the area police station.

    Country moving towards 'rape in India' from 'make in India': Adhir Chowdhury

    The victim's elder sister threatened the government that she would end her life if her family does not get speedy justice.

    Reportedly, the district administration tried to cover the grave of the deceased with cement, but her father objected saying that they won't allow it until their daughter get justice.

    According to PTI, the deceased's family has demanded that the accused be handed the punishment in a manner similar to those accused of raping and killing a young veterinarian in Hyderabad. Four men were arrested in the Hyderabad case on the charges of rape and murder but were killed by police in an "encounter".

    Last, week the Unnao 23-year-old woman was set on fire by five people, including two accused who raped her last year on the pretext of marrying her. The men kidnapped her last week when she was on her way to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case and set her ablaze.

    The victim suffered 90% burn injuries and soon was airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. But she succumbed to her injury and died during treatment. The post mortem report suggested that she died due to excess burnt. Both the incidents, coming one after the other, had triggered outrage across the country.

