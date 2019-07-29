Unnao rape victim accident: DGP says there was no negligence in security

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 29: The Unnao woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Seengar of raping her, was severely injured along with two others after the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a truck on Sunday.

The aunts succumbed to their injuries, while the rape survivor and her lawyer were rushed to the Trauma Centre at the KGMU in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said,''We'll conduct a fair and free probe. Primary probe suggests it was purely an accident due to an overspeeding truck. Truck driver and owner have been arrested. If the family demands a CBI inquiry into the case, we'll hand over the case to CBI.''

Retired army officer killed for resisting robbery in Amethi

''There was no negligence in her security. Due to lack of space in her vehicle, she requested the security personnel deputed for security not to accompany her to Raebareli yesterday,'' he further said.

The four were travelling to Rae Bareli jail from Unnao to meet the rape survivor's uncle, who is serving imprisonment in a separate case, when the accident happened near Gurbakshganj police station around 1 pm. The two deceased are the wife of the jailed uncle and her (wife's) sister.