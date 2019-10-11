  • search
    Unnao rape survivor's car crash: No murder charge on MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charge sheet against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in Unnao rape survivor's road crash case.

    But the federal investigating agency has dropped the murder charge against the accused.

    Kuldeep Singh Sengar

    A four-time legislator from Bangermau Kuldeep Sengar has been in prison for a year over the alleged rape, which took place in 2017.

    The 15-year-old girl and her lawyer were also critically injured when the Maruti Suzuki Swift they were travelling in collided with a truck. It was raining heavily at that time. The truck driver Ashish Kumar Pal has been charged for negligence and rash driving under the Indian Penal Code, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

    On September 25, the Supreme Court has granted two more weeks to the agency to complete its probe into the accident.

    Apple asked to disclose Kuldeep Sengar's location on day of Unnao rape

    The woman, allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, battled for life after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28.

    Two of her aunts died in the road accident.

    She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

    After being discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi last month, the victim along with her family is under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security here on the directions of the apex court.

    The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought seven days from a city court for providing accommodation to the victim's family.

    The rape survivor's family had earlier told the court that they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in Uttar Pradesh, their native state.

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 22:01 [IST]
