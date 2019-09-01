Unnao rape survivor out of danger, shifted to ward at AIIMS

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Unnao rape survivor who was battling for life at the AIIMS, New Delhi after a truck rammed into a car in which she was was travelling along with some family members and her lawyer, is out of danger and has been shifted to the ward from the ICU.

Following a Supreme Court order, she was airlifted to New Delhi from a Lucknow hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to record a statement of Unnao rape survivor in connection with the accident case which left her critically injured.

The CBI has booked BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and at least 30 of his aides for allegedly conspiring to murder and attempt to murder the young woman and her lawyer in connection with a road accident case.

The rape survivor met with a deadly accident on July 28, when the car in which she was travelling, collided with a truck while she was on her way from Unnao to Rae Bareli.

The truck owner, Devendra Kishore Pal, however, has told the CBI that Kuldeep Singh Sengar or the victim, is not known to him and it was just an unfortunate accident.

Meanwhile, five people have been booked for attempt to murder for allegedly beating and threatening to kill a representative of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle.

The woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and three men in two different incidents in 2017 when she was a minor. Kuldeep Sengar is lodged in jail since April last year.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018, and died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.