  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Senger gets 10 years jail term for death of victim's father

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: A Delhi court has sentenced all convicts including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger to 10 years imprisonment in a case related to the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape case victim's matter. Six others have also been given jail terms.

    Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Senger gets 10 years jail term for death of victims father
    File photo

    Senger and his brother Atul Senger have been directed to pay Rs 10 lakhs each as compensation to the victim's family.

    "The victim lost her father. She can't return to her home. There are four kids in the family... three of them are girls...all four are minors," District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said this morning while delivering the judgment in Delhi.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020

      Last week, a Delhi court convicted him and several others of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father in judicial custody.

      Sengar was also convicted in December last year in the rape case of the minor girl in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of rape and intimidation under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(c) POCSO Act.

      The incident took place in 2017 when the minor woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow.

      She took the extreme step after her father was allegedly thrashed by Sengar's brother, Atul Sengar, and taken to jail instead of the hospital where two days later he succumbed to injuries in police custody.

      More KULDEEP SINGH SENGER News

      Read more about:

      kuldeep singh senger unnao rape case delhi court

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X