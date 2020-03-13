Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Senger gets 10 years jail term for death of victim's father

New Delhi, Mar 13: A Delhi court has sentenced all convicts including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger to 10 years imprisonment in a case related to the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape case victim's matter. Six others have also been given jail terms.

Senger and his brother Atul Senger have been directed to pay Rs 10 lakhs each as compensation to the victim's family.

"The victim lost her father. She can't return to her home. There are four kids in the family... three of them are girls...all four are minors," District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said this morning while delivering the judgment in Delhi.

Last week, a Delhi court convicted him and several others of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father in judicial custody.

Sengar was also convicted in December last year in the rape case of the minor girl in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of rape and intimidation under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(c) POCSO Act.

The incident took place in 2017 when the minor woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow.

She took the extreme step after her father was allegedly thrashed by Sengar's brother, Atul Sengar, and taken to jail instead of the hospital where two days later he succumbed to injuries in police custody.