Unnao rape: Kuldeep Singh Senger gets 10 years jail term for death of victim's father

Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 13: A Delhi court has sentenced all convicts including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger to 10 years imprisonment in a case related to custodial death of father of Unnao rape case victim's matter. Six others have also been given jail terms.

Senger and his brother Atul Senger have been directed to pay Rs. 10 lakhs each as compensation to the victim's family.

Last week, a Delhi court convicted him and several others of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father in judicial custody.

Sengar was also convicted in December last year in the rape case of the minor girl in 2017. He was pronounced guilty of rape and intimidation under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(c) POCSO Act.