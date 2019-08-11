  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao rape case: Truck driver, cleaner to undergo narco test today

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: A CBI court allowed the agency on Friday to conduct narco, brain-mapping and fingerprinting tests of the driver and cleaner of the truck involved in the road accident of the Unnao rape survivor.

    The court of Special Judicial Magistrate Subrat Pathak also extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of the two accused till 4 pm on August 14.

    Unnao rape case: Truck driver, cleaner to undergo narco test today
    CBI officials inspect the site of accident in Raebareli

    The court passed the order on an application moved by CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Singh.

    Unnao rape victim, her lawyer continue to be critical, on life support: AIIMS

    The two accused - driver Ashish Kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan Srivas - gave their consent to the tests.

    The 19-year-old Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured while two of her relatives killed when a truck rammed into their car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district on July 28.

    The rape survivor and her lawyer are currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and the CBI is probing the case.

    A Delhi court framed charges on Friday against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, for allegedly raping the woman in Unnao in 2017. The victim was a minor then.

    The Delhi court also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly abducting the rape survivor.

    More UNNAO RAPE CASE News

    Read more about:

    unnao rape case narco test cbi

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue