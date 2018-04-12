Unnao rape case: SIT takes statements of victim's mother and uncle

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Thursday (April 12) took statements of Unnao rape case victim's uncle and mother. BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is one of the accused in the Unnao rape case. Earlier today, an FIR was registered against Sengar at the Makhi police station in Unnao.

"Special Investigation Team took mine and the girl's mother's statements, we cooperated with them," victim's uncle told the media on Thursday evening.

Earlier, a case was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act against Sengar.

Confirming it, Police SO Rajesh Singh said,''The MLA was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Unnao's Makhi Police Station.''

Yesterday, Sangeeta Sengar, wife of Kuldeep Sengar, met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow and handed over a letter to him demanding a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim. Meanwhile, the rape victim had appealed that she be given complete justice. The survivor has alleged that she has been kept in captivity in a hotel room and is not even being given water.

[Unnao rape case to be handed over to CBI, victim's family to get security]

The rape victim's father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died on Monday while he was in judicial custody in Unnao. The rape victim had earlier claimed that her father aged 50, was thrashed on April 3 by the goons of the MLA in order to get him to withdraw the rape case. The 17-year-old girl and her family on Sunday had attempted to commit suicide outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protesting inaction against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

