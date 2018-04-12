Unnao rape case: FIR registered against accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger

An FIR has been registered against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on Thursday at the Makhi police station in Unnao.

The case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (including Section 376 for rape) and POCSO Act.

Confirming about it, Police SO Rajesh Singh said,''The MLA was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Unnao's Makhi Police Station.''

The decisions were taken after the Special Investigation Team constituted under Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) to look into the matter submitted its report to the government.

The four-time lawmaker and his brothers allegedly gang-raped the girl in Unnao - who attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday - and are also accused in the custodial death of the victim's father. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the alleged rape and killing.

Earlier, Sangeeta Sengar, the wife of the accused MLA demanded narco tests on her husband and also the 18-year-old victim, who alleged confinement by local authorities.

