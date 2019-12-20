Unnao rape case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar's sentencing today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: A Delhi court will hear the order for the quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, held guilty by a special court on Monday of raping a minor in 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked for the maximum punishment for him. The probe agency urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician.

The counsel for the CBI and the complainant sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying the court must consider the "cry of the girls in heinous crimes".

Why Sengar's co-accused Shashi Singh acquitted? asks Unnao rape survivor's mother

While supporting CBI's submission, the counsel appearing for the rape survivor also sought adequate monetary compensation for her.

The counsel appearing for Sengar, however, urged the court to give minimum punishment to him, a 10-year jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record.

"He had a political career without any blemish. Since 2002-till date he has been elected repeatedly as a member of the legislative assembly by the public," advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, appearing for Sengar, said, adding that the convict did not have a "depraved mentality".

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act for the offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.