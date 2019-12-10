Unnao rape case: Delhi court to pronounce verdict against Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Dec 16

New Delhi, Dec 10:

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Delhi court reserved verdict for December 16 in Unnao rape case against expelled BJP MLA accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16.

In October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet in a case of alleged gang rape of the Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017, while she was a minor. CBI also filed another charge sheet against the accused BJP MLA in Unnao rape survivor's road crash case.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, four-time legislator from Bangermau has been in prison for a year over the alleged rape, which took place in 2017.

The victim was being allegedly raped by the former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. Amid the proceeding in the case the woman met with a fatal road accident for which the Sengar has been booked under attempt to murder charges as well.

Earlier, the woman was rammed by a truck when she was in the car and was travelling with some family members and her lawyer in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on July 28, 2019.

In the accident two of her aunts died and she survived but battling for life. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow and brought to the AIIMS for better care.

After being discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, the victim along with her family is under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security on the directions of the apex court.