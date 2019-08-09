Unnao rape case: Delhi court orders framing POCSO, rape charges against Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi, Aug 09: The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday directed for framing rape and other charges against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao gangrape case under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the survivor, who was brought to AIIMS Delhi continues to be critical and is on advanced life support system.

The case, which came back to the limelight in July when the survivor met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, pertains to Sengar raping a minor girl at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Earlier, the apex court had directed that Unnao rape survivor be shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from a hospital in Lucknow after her family approached the court for her better treatment.

The victim was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre Delhi on Monday from KGMC Lucknow in a critical condition while her lawyer was shifted on Tuesday.