Unnao rape case: Charges framed over murder of victim's father

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 13: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody, based on the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation on July 2018.

Shocking! BJP MLA calls rape accused Kuldeep Sengar "respectable brother"

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting him and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.

The court also ordered an in-camera trial in the 2017 Unnao rape case, taking cognisance of the threat posed to the witnesses.

"Keeping in mind the vulnerability and threat perception to the witnesses, it's not only going to be an in-camera trial but (will also be) in a manner that they feel secure, safe and given facility to dispose of them without any fear. The order on the altercation or modification or addition of charges will be tomorrow morning," the court said.

Three police officials have been named as accused by the central agency in the case -- then Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Constable Amir Khan. They are presently out on bail.

CBI registers case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, 10 others

The other accused persons are Shailendra Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shashi Pratap Singh and Ram Sharan Singh.

The rape survivor's father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

On Monday, the two accused who were involved in the car crash in which the Unnao rape complainant was injured had undergone a brain-mapping test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

Last week, a court in Delhi had framed charges against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh.

Sengar is accused of raping the teenager, while Singh allegedly kidnapped her. The counsel for the Unnao rape complainant had also told a Delhi court that the Central Bureau of Investigation deliberately did not name Sengar and his brother in the murder case of the complainant's father.

Sengar has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the rape case. He was expelled from the BJP only on August 1.