Unnao case: CBI raids rape accused Kuldeep Sengar’s residence

Unnao, Aug 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday held searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident case.

While the details of the searches have been withheld as the raids are underway, it is believed that 17 locations are being searched, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, Arms licences of expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar have been cancelled, officials said on Saturday.

Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver.

The Bangarmau MLA was arrested by the CBI on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

Sengar been charged with raping the young woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

Another case was filed against him after a car carrying the rape survivor met an accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts died in the truck-car collision and she and her lawyer are in admitted in a Lucknow hospital.