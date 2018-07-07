Unnao rape case: CBI files charge-sheet against 5 people over death of victim's father

Lucknow, July 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge-sheet against five people in the death case of the father of a minor victim in the Unnao rape case. The victim had died in police custody. BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was also an accused in the case.

The investigating agency in its chargesheet has named five accused including Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of the MLA in the death of the rape victim's father who died in judicial custody.

Investigative Officer Anil Kumar filed the chargesheet in Roshanuddaula Court of CBI.

The case came to light in August when the victim and her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction against the accused. The family alleged that the woman was raped by the MLA and his accomplices last year. The kin added that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

The case worsened when the victim's father died in judicial custody a day later.

Atul Singh Sengar, was arrested along with four others, by the UP Crime Branch, for allegedly thrashing the victim's father.

Atul was charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

