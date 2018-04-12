Unnao rape case to be handed over to CBI, victim's family to get security

The Uttar Pradesh government late on Wednesday (April 11) night decided to hand over the Unnao rape case, in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is one of the accused, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was also decided that FIR would be lodged against Sengar and other accused in the case. The victim's family, which has been alleging that they have been getting threats, would be given appropriate security.

Sengar, who is claiming to be innocent, reached SSP's office to Wednesday night to, as per some reports, surrender.

"Aap (media) jahan kaho wahin chalen. Apke channel mai chal kar baithen. Main channel ke saathiyon ke kehne se yaha aaya hoon. Channel ke saathi jahan par kahenge wahan chaloonga. Namaste (Wherever you people (the media) wants me to come I will come. I will come to your channel if you want. Wherever media wants me to go I will go)," he said outside SSP's office when asked if he had come to surrender.

WATCH: Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger reaches SSP office. pic.twitter.com/EZNM8VEXP1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

Earlier in day, Sangeeta Sengar, wife of Kuldeep Sengar, met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow and handed over a letter to him demanding a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim.

Meanwhile, the rape victim had appealed that she be given complete justice. The survivor has alleged that she has been kept in captivity in a hotel room and is not even being given water.

"I have been demanding CBI inquiry from the start. In case the SIT arrests the accused till evening, some faith in the administration will be restored. We will not go to Delhi until a decision is taken in this case," the uncle of the Unnao rape victim told ANI.

Reports said that the special investigation team (SIT) has met the woman who levelled rape charges on the BJP MLA and even attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the SIT is slated to submit initial probe findings to the Chief Minister by Wednesday evening.

[Unnao rape case: 'Amit Shah ji please save UP', urges a BJP leader]

The rape victim's father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died on Monday while he was in judicial custody in Unnao. The alleged rape victim had earlier claimed that her father aged 50, was thrashed on April 3 by the goons of the MLA in order to get him to withdraw the rape case.

The 17-year-old girl and her family on Sunday had attempted to commit suicide outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protesting inaction against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day