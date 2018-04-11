Unnao rape case: ‘Amit Shah ji please save UP', urges a BJP leader

BJP UP spokesperson Deepti Bharadwaj

Earlier in day, Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police OP Singh in Lucknow and handed over a letter to him demanding a Narco test for her husband and the Unnao rape victim.

(Image courtesy- ANI/Twitter)

Bharadwaj's tweet

Meanwhile, the rape victim has appealed that she be given complete justice. The survivor has alleged that she has been kept in captivity in a hotel room and is not even being given water.

"I have been demanding CBI inquiry from the start. In case the SIT arrests the accused till evening, some faith in the administration will be restored. We will not go to Delhi until a decision is taken in this case," the uncle of the Unnao rape victim told ANI.

Tweet appealing PM Modi

Reports said that the special investigation team (SIT) has met the woman who levelled rape charges on the BJP MLA and even attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the SIT is slated to submit initial probe findings to the Chief Minister by Wednesday evening.

The rape victim's father, who was earlier arrested by the police in a case of assault, died on Monday while he was in judicial custody in Unnao. The alleged rape victim had earlier claimed that her father aged 50, was thrashed on April 3 by the goons of the MLA in order to get him to withdraw the rape case.

The 17-year-old girl and her family on Sunday had attempted to commit suicide outside the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, protesting inaction against Kuldeep Singh Sengar.