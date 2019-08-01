Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP

New Delhi, Aug 01: The BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao. The party has expelled Sengar, BJP sources said.

The action came days after the girl was critically injured and two of her aunts died in an accident in Uttar Pradesh. The family alleged that the accident was an attempt to kill her. A truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor, her family and lawyer when they were going to meet Mahesh Singh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court today transferred all cases related to Unnao to Delhi and set a deadline of seven days for CBI to complete investigation in the accident case.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenage girl at his residence in 2017.

The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail, police said.