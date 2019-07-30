Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar suspended from BJP

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, July 30: BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman was on Tuesday suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The rape-accused MLA has been suspended till CBI inquiry is completed, according to the reports.

A murder case was filed against the BJP leader and nine others after the survivor injured in Sunday's accident and two of her aunts died. Their vehicle had a collision with a truck in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli, they said.

"FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the incident that took place in 2017.

The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had asked why the BJP MLA was not expelled even after his name appeared in the latest FIR in the Unnao case.