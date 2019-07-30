  • search
    Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar suspended from BJP

    Lucknow, July 30: BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping the Unnao woman was on Tuesday suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The rape-accused MLA has been suspended till CBI inquiry is completed, according to the reports.

    File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar
    "Sengar was suspended by the party earlier and there is no change in his status," Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told PTI.

    "There is no change in the position of the party and the government, which is standing with the victim of the Unnao (rape) case," he said, adding that all possible help was also being extended to the accident victims undergoing treatment in a hospital here in the state capital.

    The demand for Sengar's expulsion from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who, in a tweet this morning, said, "For Gods sake, Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them."

    A murder case was filed against the BJP leader and nine others after the survivor injured in Sunday's accident and two of her aunts died. Their vehicle had a collision with a truck in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

    The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli, they said.

    "FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said.

    Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the incident that took place in 2017.

    The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail.

