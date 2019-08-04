  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao rape-accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 4: Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, are likely to be produced before a Delhi court on August 5.

    Kuldeep Singh Sengar
    File Photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar

    The duo will be produced in the court in pursuance to an order by district judge Dinesh Sharma here. The court has also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6.

    The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week.

    Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence.

    A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family alleged foul play.

    PTI

    More KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR News

    Read more about:

    kuldeep singh sengar unnao delhi uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue