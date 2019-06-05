Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj meets rape accused MLA in jail to thank him after election

oi-Deepika S

Sitapur, June 05: BJP parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday met rape accused party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at Sitapur jail on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Maharaj said, "Sengar has been in jail for a long time. I came to meet him to thank him after the election."

Sengar is currently lodged in jail for raping a teenager at his home when she met him seeking his help for a job.

The mother of a teenaged girl belonging to the Makhi police station area had alleged that Sengar raped her daughter at his residence in 2017.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.