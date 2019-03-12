Woman, newborn die after YouTube videos on 'how to deliver baby' goes wrong

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gorakhpur, Mar 12: A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Gorakhpur attempted self-delivery at her home while watching a child delivery video on YouTube. However, both, the woman and her child, a boy, died in the process.

The incident happened in the city's Bilandpur area, under Cantonment police station, on Sunday night.

The incident came to light when the deceased's neighbours informed her landlord about blood flowing out of her room on Monday morning.

A scissors, a blade and some thread was found near the woman's body.

According to police,'' the woman's landlord Ravi Upadhyay broke open the door and found the woman and a newborn baby boy lying dead. He immediately informed the police, who reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem. Her smart phone revealed that she was watching 'how to deliver baby by self' and other similar safe delivery processes on YouTube.

The police also informed that the "fear of social stigma attached to being an unmarried mother" forced her to attempt this.

Police are still ascertaining the exact reason why the woman had rented the accommodation in Gorakhpur as her family members were tightlipped over the issue.