Unlock 6.0: Check out the latest guidelines

New Delhi, Nove 01: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order extending the guidelines for re-opening issued on September 30 2020. The MHA said that the order would remain in force up to November 30 2020.

Re-opening of activities outside the Containment Zones:

Since the issuance of the first Order on lockdown measures by MHA on 24th March 2020, almost all activities have been gradually opened up in areas outside the Containment Zones. While most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving large number of people, have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to SOPs being followed regarding health and safety precautions. These activities include - metro rail; shopping malls; hotel, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment park etc.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, State/ UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs. These activities include - schools and coaching institutes; State and private universities for research scholars; allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 etc.

After the last guidelines issued by MHA on 30.09.2020, the following activities are also permitted but with certain restrictions:

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons.

Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes.

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50% of their seating capacity.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ politicalfunctions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons.

States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones:

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement:

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection for vulnerable persons:

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.