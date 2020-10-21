YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unlock 5.0: Shops, retail outlets in Tamil Nadu allowed to function till 10 pm

    By
    |

    Chennai,Oct 21: All shops, restaurants and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season and to facilitatefurther economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palanisamy said, easing coronavirus-induced curbs further.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Barring shops located in full containment zones, all others could function up to10 pm by following the Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread ofCOVID-19, Palaniswami said in an official release on Wednesday.

    Coronavirus vaccine update: What are 'human challenge' trials?

    Shops are presently allowed to remain open till 9 pm. Considering the upcoming festival season, and the necessity of facilitatingfurther economic recovery, "vegetable shops,groceries, restaurants, and all shops including tea stalls and commercial complexes are permitted to function till 10 pm from October 22," the Chief Minister said.

    Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded a further dip in the number of COVID-19 cases with 3,094 people testing positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 6,94,030. As many as 50 people have succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 10,741, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

    The total number of recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 4,403 people getting discharged, aggregating to 6,46,555. Active cases including those in isolation were at 36,734.

      Blast in Karachi building kills at least 5, probe underway | Oneindia News

      The state has been witnessing a decline in the number of new infections over the last few days.

      More TAMIL NADU News

      Read more about:

      tamil nadu coronavirus

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 16:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X